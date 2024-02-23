FACT CHECK: Old video misrepresented as recent incident in farmers' protest | Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A screenshot of an old video is misrepresented as a recent incident in a farmers' protest.

A video circulating on social media, depicting a man in military attire making provocative statements regarding the farmers' protest and Pakistan, is being misrepresented as a recent incident from the ongoing farmers' agitation near the Delhi border. However, the India TV Fact Check team has confirmed that the video is not recent and has been online since January 2021.

Misleading claims debunked

The video, which resurfaced amidst the renewed farmers' protests, falsely suggested a connection between the controversial remarks and the current agitation. It alleged that Sikh soldiers stationed at India's borders could join the farmers' protest, enabling Pakistan to reach Delhi within ten minutes. However, investigations by the India TV Fact Check team reveal that the video predated the 2024 farmers' protest.

Screenshot of the video, which resurfaced amidst the renewed farmers' protests.

Farmers' protest continues

While farmers continued their protests against the Central government, demanding legal guarantees for minimum crop prices, the dissemination of misleading content only added to the complexity of the situation. Recent clashes between protestors and security forces have heightened tensions at various points along the Delhi border.

Refutation by authorities

Amidst the misinformation, the Haryana Police officially refuted claims of a protestor's death at the Haryana border on February 21, 2024, afternoon, contradicting reports from certain news outlets. Additionally, India TV had previously fact-checked the South Asian Journal for spreading misinformation on social media.

Verification process

India TV Fact Check team conducted a thorough investigation, including reverse image searches and analysis of the video's origin. While unable to independently confirm the video's time and location, they discovered its presence online dating back to January 2021.

Screenshot of the original post.

Clarity amidst misinformation

As the farmers' protest remained a focal point of national attention, it is essential to discern factual information from misleading narratives. India TV's fact-checking efforts aim to provide clarity amidst the proliferation of misinformation surrounding significant events like the farmers' agitation.

