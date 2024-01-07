FACT CHECK: Misleading video links toilets construction to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir | Know the truth here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A screenshot of the video links toilet construction to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

A misleading video falsely connecting the construction of toilets to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir has been debunked through a thorough fact-check. The footage, which originated from the Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, was misrepresented on social media, claiming it depicted sanitation arrangements for the upcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir complex.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has extended invitations to various prominent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Trust President Nritya Gopal Das for the event. The ceremony, set to take place later this month, holds significant importance as it follows decades of legal disputes over the land where the Babri Masjid stood before its violent demolition in December 1992.

The misleading video, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the handle @rajivtango, accompanied by sarcastic Hindi dialogues, alleges open Indian toilets at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. Another version, with an overlay of Punjabi audio, suggests mass "shitting arrangements" for Hindu devotees visiting the temple, promoting false claims of an open and indiscriminate setting.

India TV did a fact-check

India TV's Fact Check team traced the viral video back to December 2023, confirming its origin at the Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi. The footage captured the setup of makeshift toilets before the inauguration ceremony on December 18, 2023. Key-frames were analysed, and a reverse image search using Google Images led to YouTube videos with similar visuals uploaded in December 2023. Titles of these videos indicated they were filmed at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi.

The YouTube channel AMT YouTuber posted a video on December 11, 2023, showing similar visuals with the caption "Swarved Mahamandir Dham Varanasi." This video showcased the preparations for the inauguration, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend.

Comparison of the visuals from the viral video and the footage uploaded on YouTube confirmed they were shot at the same location. Another video, uploaded on December 13, 2023, also displayed the same makeshift toilets.

Moreover, news reports about the inauguration ceremony at Swarved Mahamandir on December 18, 2023, attended by PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, were found. Hindustan Times reported on the event, describing Swarved Mahamandir as a seven-floor temple located in Varanasi's Umaraha area, capable of seating 20,000 people.

Conclusion

In summary, the fact-check exposes the misleading nature of the video, clarifying that it does not depict construction at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir but rather showcases preparations at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi in December 2023.

