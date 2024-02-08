FACT CHECK: Journalist's photo mistakenly used in Oman detention case | Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of the FACT CHECK of the journalist's photo mistakenly used in the Oman detention case.

In a recent development, a story falsely portraying a woman from Bhilai, Durg district, Chhattisgarh, as detained in Oman has sparked controversy. The woman had appealed for assistance from the Chhattisgarh and Indian governments via a video, which subsequently went viral on social media.

Government intervention ensures woman's safe return

The latest update revealed that authorities have taken prompt action to secure the woman's release. The Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vijay Sharma, personally intervened and ensured the woman's safety. He reached out to her over the phone to inquire about her well-being.

Misleading photos circulate on news sites

However, several news outlets compounded the misinformation by mistakenly using the photo of a female journalist instead of the actual woman involved in the case. The journalist had authored the original story, leading to confusion and misrepresentation of the incident.

Here are screenshots of such sites:

Full details of the case unveiled: Deepika Jogi's story

The woman falsely depicted as detained in Oman has been identified as Deepika Jogi, aged 29, residing in the Khursipar area of Bhilai. She had travelled to Oman, located in the eastern-southern region of the Arab Peninsula, for employment as a housemaid. However, she was erroneously detained for employment-related reasons.

Upon her release, numerous news sites mistakenly used the photo of a female journalist instead of Deepika Jogi, further complicating the situation and adding to the misinformation surrounding the case.

Conclusion

The incident highlighted the importance of verifying information before dissemination, particularly in sensitive cases involving individuals' identities and well-being. As the story continues to unfold, it underscores the critical role of responsible journalism in ensuring accuracy and integrity in reporting.

