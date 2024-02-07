FACT CHECK: Misleading claims circulating about CA Bhavani Devi's Paris Olympics qualification

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A series of misleading claims are circulating about CA Bhavani Devi's Paris Olympics qualification.

Numerous social media posts are circulating with the misleading assertion that Indian fencer CA Bhavani Devi has secured a spot in the Paris Olympics scheduled to commence in July this year. India TV's Fact Check team has investigated the claims and found them to be inaccurate. As of the time of this report, there has been no official confirmation regarding Bhavani Devi's selection for the prestigious event.

Paris Olympics: A global sporting spectacle

The Paris Olympics, slated to unfold from July 16 to August 11, 2024, promise to be a monumental sporting extravaganza, with participants from 206 nations competing across 32 sports and a total of 329 medal events.

False claims amidst viral photos and misleading captions

A photograph of Bhavani Devi has been widely shared online, along with misleading claims suggesting her confirmed qualification for the Paris Olympics. These posts, accompanied by congratulatory messages, are circulating on platforms like Instagram and Facebook, falsely heralding her as the first Indian fencer to secure a spot at the Games.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of the posts circulating with the misleading assertion that Indian fencer CA Bhavani Devi has secured a spot in the Paris Olympics.

Fact check debunks misinformation

India TV's Fact Check team conducted a thorough investigation and found no official announcement corroborating Devi's selection for the Paris Olympics. Despite claims circulating on social media, no concrete evidence exists to validate her participation in the upcoming event.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of the fact checked by India TV.

The AOR method: Bhavani Devi's path to Olympic qualification

The Olympics website outlined the qualification criteria for fencing, which relied on an athlete's Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR). This ranking is derived from points earned in individual competitions between April 3, 2023, and April 1, 2024. Bhavani Devi had previously qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics through this method, marking a historic milestone as the first Indian fencer to do so.

Clarification amidst confusion

Confusion surrounding Bhavani Devi's Olympic qualification intensified when the official Indian Olympics account, Olympic Khel, initially shared a video of Devi with a caption implying her selection for the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, the post was later amended to clarify that Devi's qualification was for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Bhavani Devi's trailblazing journey

Hailing from Chennai, Bhavani Devi has carved a path of excellence in the realm of fencing, showcasing remarkable skill and resilience throughout her career. Her historic qualification for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 marked a significant milestone for Indian fencing, underscoring her role as a trailblazer in the sport.

Conclusion

While the anticipation for Bhavani Devi's potential qualification for the Paris Olympics runs high, it is imperative to await official confirmation before celebrating her participation in the prestigious event.

