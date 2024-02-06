Tuesday, February 06, 2024
     
FACT CHECK: False claims connect Indonesian pilgrims at Mecca to Ram Temple inauguration

A viral video falsely claimed to show Hindu pilgrims celebrating the inauguration of the Ram temple at Mecca's Kaaba. However, India TV's Fact Check team debunked claims, confirming that the video depicted Indonesian pilgrims at the Kaaba during Umrah, not Hindus celebrating Ram temple inauguration.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2024 15:05 IST
Screenshot of claims connecting Indonesian pilgrims at
Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of claims connecting Indonesian pilgrims at Mecca to the Ram Temple inauguration.

A viral video circulating online falsely claimed to show Hindu pilgrims celebrating the inauguration of the Ram temple at Mecca's Kaaba. However, India TV's Fact Check team debunked these claims, confirming that the video depicted Indonesian pilgrims at the Kaaba during Umrah, not Hindus celebrating the Ram temple inauguration.

Origins of the misinformation

The video, shared on various social media platforms with misleading captions, sparked widespread misinformation. Despite claims associating the footage with the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, 2024, the video dates back to November 2022. Further investigation revealed that it originated from an Indonesian travel agency called An Namiroh Travelindo, which specialises in organising Umrah pilgrimages to Mecca.

India Tv - FACT CHECK

Image Source : INDIA TVA screenshot of a video shared on various social media platforms with misleading captions sparked widespread misinformation.

Debunking the claims

Through reverse image searches and research on the travel agency, India TV's Fact Check team traced the origins of the video to an Umrah pilgrimage organised by An Namiroh Travelindo. The agency's website and social media pages showcased numerous videos and images of Indonesian pilgrims dressed similarly to those in the viral video.

India Tv - FACT CHECK

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of the video of an Umrah pilgrimage organised by An Namiroh Travelindo.

Conclusion

The viral video falsely connecting Indonesian pilgrims to the Ram Temple inauguration serves as a reminder of the prevalence of misinformation online. Despite efforts to spread false narratives, fact-checking initiatives remain crucial in debunking such claims and ensuring accurate information reaches the public.

Also readFact Check: Hindu family was not murdered by Muslims in Bangladesh, claim turns out to be misleading

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Fact Check

