FACT CHECK: False claims link minor's beating in Haryana to Ram Mandir event | Know the truth here

In a misleading context ahead of the Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration, a video circulating on social media falsely connects the beating of a minor boy in Haryana to a purported incident at a function related to the Ram Mandir. India TV's fact-check team debunks these claims, revealing that the incident occurred during a 'Geeta Jayanti' program at a government school in Haryana on December 22, 2023.

The video depicts two men assaulting a minor, with baseless claims suggesting he was targeted for showering flowers on a Brahmin man during a Ram Mandir-related event. However, upon investigation, it is clear that the minor was thrashed by two teachers for reportedly throwing flowers at girls during the Geeta Jayanti program.

The false narrative gained traction amid the backdrop of the upcoming inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram temple, scheduled for January 22, 2024. Reports indicate that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 4000 saints, religious leaders, and 2500 important dignitaries for the ceremony.

An X (formerly Twitter) user propagated the misleading narrative, alleging the beating was linked to the Ram Mandir event. The user's caption implied that a Dalit boy named Vishnu was assaulted by organizers during the Ayodhya Ram Mandir function, fueling sentiments related to caste and religion. However, the India TV fact-check team uncovered the truth through a reverse image search on keyframes from the video.

Dainik Bhaskar's report from December 23, 2023, features screengrabs from the viral video and confirms that the incident took place at Faridabad's Gaunchi Senior Secondary Government School during the Geeta Jayanti program. Two teachers were reported to have assaulted the student on December 22, 2023, for allegedly throwing flowers at girls.

Hindustan Samachar also covered the incident on December 2, 2023, while News24 featured the viral video in its report. Furthermore, the Ayodhya Police in Uttar Pradesh officially debunked the false claims on their X handle, emphasizing that the incident occurred at a school in Haryana, not during the Ram Mandir event.

Dainik Bhaskar reported that the police have registered a case against both school teachers involved in the incident, highlighting the legal consequences of their actions.

Conclusion

This fact-check serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of accurate information dissemination, especially when sensitive events are on the horizon. Misleading narratives can fuel unnecessary tensions and must be addressed promptly to prevent the spread of false information.

