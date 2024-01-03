FACT CHECK: Viral video incorrectly claims Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's fall on cricket pitch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A screenshot of a viral video circulating online depicts a man stumbling and falling on a cricket pitch while attempting to bat.

A video circulating online, depicting a man stumbling and falling on a cricket pitch while attempting to bat, has been misidentified as Rajasthan's newly elected Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal Sharma. The India TV Fact Check team has clarified that the video captures Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Bhupinder Singh, who sustained injuries while participating in a cricket tournament inauguration in Odisha's Narla town.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of the post misidentifying Rajasthan's newly elected Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal Sharma.

In the 13-second video, a man is seen losing balance and falling on the cricket pitch during a bat attempt, after which individuals rush to assist him. Despite the Hindi caption attributing the incident to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the clarification highlights the misattribution.

A reverse image search of a keyframe from the viral video led to an X post by Odisha TV dated December 25, 2023, confirming the individual as Bhupinder Singh from Biju Janata Dal.

Further verification through a video report by Odisha-based channel Kanak News, dated December 25, 2023, provided additional context about the incident. The report specified that the incident occurred in Narla, Odisha, and involved Bhupinder Singh, a BJD MLA.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of a video report by Odisha-based channel Kanak News.

A report by the Press Trust of India, published on The Week on December 26, 2023, corroborated the information, stating, "BJD MLA Bhupinder Singh was injured when he lost balance and fell on a cricket pitch after inaugurating a sporting event at Belkhandi in Kalahandi district on Monday, officials said." It further mentioned that the 72-year-old BJD MLA received prompt medical attention at a nearby community health center.

This fact-check underscores the importance of accurate identification and verification, preventing the spread of misinformation associated with public figures.

Also read | FACT CHECK: Misleading video circulates online falsely linked to Japan earthquake