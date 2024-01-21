Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura celebrate Statehood Day: Know their history and importance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

All three northeastern states are celebrating 52nd Statehood Day after attaining the same on January 21, 1972. Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya attained statehood with the introduction of North-East Area (Re-organisation) Act 1971.

Three northeastern states in India – Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya – are celebrating their Statehood Day today (January 21). Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion and prayed for their continued development.

Manipur:

The rulers of most of the states, before August 15, 1947, had signed the ‘Instrument of Accession’ and became a part of the Union of India. A few days ahead of Independence, the Maharaja of Manipur, Bodhachandra Singh, signed the Instrument of Accession with the Government of India on the assurance that the internal autonomy of Manipur would be maintained.

The Maharaja held elections in Manipur in June 1948 under the pressure of public opinion and the state became a constitutional monarchy. There were sharp differences in the Legislative Assembly over the question of merger of Manipur with India. However, the Indian government succeeded in pressuring the Maharaja into signing a Merger Agreement in September 1949.

Tripura:

Tripura was a princely state till the merger with India on November 15, 1949. Bir Bikram was the last king on the throne before India’s independence. After his demise on May 17, 1947, his minor son Kirri Bikram Mannikya took over the throne of Tripura kingdom. However, he could not rule due to his minor status. His widow queen Kanchan Prabha took charge of Tripura and was instrumental in Merger of the Tripura kingdom in the Union of India.

Meghalaya:

In 1947, the rulers of the Garo and Khasi region acceded to India. Meghalaya which is located in the northeastern region of the country came into existence as an autonomous state within the state of Assam on April 2, 1970, consisting of United Khasi and Jaintia Hills and the Garo Hills districts.

PM Modi extends greetings on Statehood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 21) extended greetings on the Statehood Day of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura and prayed for the “continued development” and progress of both northeastern states.

“On Manipur’s Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of the state. Manipur has made a strong contribution to India’s progress. We take pride in the culture and traditions of the state. I pray for the continued development of Manipur,” PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister hailed the culture of Meghalaya and said that it is an occasion to celebrate the achievements of the people of the state.

“Happy Statehood Day to the people of Meghalaya! Today is an occasion to celebrate the incredible culture of Meghalaya and the achievements of the people there. May Meghalaya scale new heights of progress in the times to come,” he said.

Current scenario of Manipur

Manipur witnessed ethnic violence in the last few months starting May last year. Over 150 people have lost their lives while several others have been left homeless.

Four people were shot dead in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Thursday evening as ethnic violence continued in the northeastern state, police said. The incident occurred at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou and the victims included a man and his 60-year-old father. The violence erupted on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.