Sidharth Shukla's Broken But Beautiful 3 avatar is reminding fans of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

Image Source : TWITTER Sidharth Shukla, Shahid Kapoor

Bigg Boss 13 winner and famous TV actor Siddharth Shukla became one of the top trends on Twitter today after the teaser of his upcoming web series 'Broken But Beautiful 3' was released this morning. Soon after, 'Kabir Singh' also became one of the leading trends on social media site. Wondering why? Because the actor's look is reminding fans of Shahid Kapoor in the recently released film.

Fans are taking a cue from the Broken But Beautiful 3 teaser in which Siddharth is seen smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol in many scenes. His style appears very similar to Shahid's character in the film 'Kabir Singh'. While many are lauding the actor for his performance in the teaser, many are taking potshots at him. Sample some of these tweets:

On Thursday, Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee introduced their characters Agastya Rao and Rumi with their first character posters. Sidharth wrote, "Meet Agastya - Fiery, passionate and willful! He can’t help but fall in love with someone who comes from a world he doesn’t approve of."

Sonia Rathee wrote, "Meet Rumi - Rich and privileged. Rumi is used to getting what she wants. But does she really need what she wants?"

For the unversed, the first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful showcased a love story of two individuals (portrayed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi) who meet in the most unexpected of circumstances and soon become a support system for one another. Now, for season 3, the show has a new pair of Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee.

The new season will stream on ALTBalaji from May 29.