Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTSHUKLA/SONIARATHEE Broken But Beautiful 3: Sidharth Shukla's first look as Agastya out, fans excited for Sonia Rathee's poster

Broken But Beautiful is counted amongst one of the most popular web series in India. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of its new season Broken But Beautiful 3 starring actors Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in lead roles. Just yesterday, it came to light that the show will start streaming on ALTBalaji and Zee5 from May 29. And today, another surprise was poured in by the makers who shared the first look of Bigg Boss 13 winner who will be seen playing the role of Agastya in the show. To add to your excitement, even more, Rumi aka Sonia's poster will also be revealed today in the evening at 6 PM. For those unversed, BBB 3 will make Shukla's debut in the digital world.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared his first look which featured just his face getting wet in the rain. Alongside the same, he wrote in the caption, "Meet Agastya - Fiery, passionate and willful! He can’t help but fall in love with someone who comes from a world he doesn’t approve of. Rumi's poster out today at 6pm; show streaming on 29th May on @Altbalaji."

Have a look at the same here:

This comes a day after Harleen Sethi, who was the lead actress in the first two seasons made an announcement about the launch date. The teaser was shared by the makers on the official Instagram handle with caption reading, "Sameera has a message for all you #BrokenButBeautiful fans! #Agastya's poster out tomorrow. #BrokenButBeautiful3 show streaming 29th May on #ALTBalaji We wish the announcement of our show could have come at a better time; still, we hope that #BrokenButBeautiful3 can serve as your break during these testing times (sic)."

Even the show's producer Ekta Kapoor shared the same and wrote, "My heart Broke n then came my happy pill! This one is for d happy pill! Coming soon (sic)."

Check it out:

Sometime back, a video of the lead actors from the show went viral on social media which gave a hint of their love-hate relationship. In the same Sidharth and Sonia were seen fighting over drinks but soon after they kiss and sort their differences. The chemistry between the two left Internet blazing.

For those unversed, the plot of Broken But Beautiful 3 revolves around two people who meet in unlikely circumstances and later become each other's support. The first two seasons witnessed Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in the leading roles playing Veer and Sameera respectively.