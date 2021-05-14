Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DARK_KNIGHT_RISES_07 Broken But Beautiful 3 Teaser Out: Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee bring a story of love and obsession

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is back to mesmerize his viewers with another spectacular performance in his first web series Broken But Beautiful 3. The makers dropped the teaser of the show on Friday and it screams love and obsession. Also starring Sonia Rathee, BBB3 has been in the news since its announcement. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Sidharth to weave magic on the screen. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth Shukla shared the teaser and wrote, "Obsession never ends, it shifts. Rumi aur Agastya ki story kuch aisi hi hai. Sometimes what you want may not be what you need."

He also wished that his first web series Broken But Beautiful 3 would have released at a better time. He added, "We wish the announcement of our show could have come at a better time; still, we hope that #BrokenButBeautiful3 can serve as your break during these testing times."

On Thursday, Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee introduced their characters Agastya Rao and Rumi with their first character posters. Sidharth wrote, "Meet Agastya - Fiery, passionate and willful! He can’t help but fall in love with someone who comes from a world he doesn’t approve of."

Sonia Rathee wrote, "Meet Rumi - Rich and privileged. Rumi is used to getting what she wants. But does she really need what she wants?"

Ekta Kapoor's Broken But Beautiful 3 will start streaming on ALTBalaji and Zee5 from May 29. Earlier, Harleen Sethi, who was the lead actress in the first two seasons made an announcement about the launch date. The teaser was shared by the makers on the official Instagram handle with the caption reading, "Sameera has a message for all you #BrokenButBeautiful fans! #Agastya's poster out tomorrow. #BrokenButBeautiful3 show streaming 29th May on #ALTBalaji We wish the announcement of our show could have come at a better time; still, we hope that #BrokenButBeautiful3 can serve as your break during these testing times (sic)."

Even the show's producer Ekta Kapoor shared the same and wrote, "My heart Broke n then came my happy pill! This one is for d happy pill! Coming soon (sic)."

In the web show, Sidharth will be seen playing the role of Agastya while Sonia Rathee will play Rumi. The Bigg Boss 13 winner in an interview revealed that he will be playing a play director and the story will chronicle the love journey of Agastya and Rumi.