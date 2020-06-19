Image Source : YOUTUBE Bulbbul Trailer Out: Anushka Sharma's Netflix film will send shivers down your spine. Watch video

After the immense success of her debut web series 'Paatal Lok,' Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has now shared the trailer of her next production titled 'Bulbbul.' Directed by Anvita Dutt, the Netflix original film features Rahul Bose, Avinash Tiwary, Paoli, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles and is all set to release on 24th June. The 2-minute and 30-second-long trailer was shared by the actress on her Instagram handle and was captioned, "#Bulbbul - Official Trailer What if our childhood bedtime stories came true? #Bulbbul, coming soon only on @Netflix_In."

The trailer of the supernatural period thriller, Bulbbul talks about certain social issues prevalent in our society including child marriage and abusive landlords. It begins by a child asking for a story to be told that later takes a haunting turn. Revolving around the Indian legend of chudail, the trailer of Bulbbul is set up with haunting music and edgy narrative. Talking about the story, it is about a man named Satya who returns to his village after many years and sees his brother's child-wife Bulbul abandoned and serving the village.

As per Netflix, "This mystery is an Indian fable set in 20th century Bengal. The film traverses the journey of a young girl, Bulbbul from innocence to strength, as the legend of a chudail casts a looming shadow over her [Bulbbul’s] world."

Check out Anushka's post here:

Anushka shared the first look of Bulbbul on June 10 and wrote, "Here's your first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery and intrigue, coming soon on @netflix_in. Can't wait to share more!"

The actress in an interview with PTI spoke about her production ventures and said, "We have had a few things which have been greenlit already, so we will start the process of writing for those. Our slate is quite full at Clean Slate and I think it’s a great time for Karnesh and me at the moment. Over the past six years, this is what we’ve been working towards and we’re very happy that we will be able to continue our vision for the company."

Watch the trailer of Anushka Sharma's 'Bulbbul' here:

