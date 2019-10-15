Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Mohena Kumari Singh Marries Suyesh Rawat Inside Photos Videos, Mohena Kumari Singh looked stunning in her red Rajputana Poshakh paired with traditional jadau jewellery

Mohena Kumari Singh has finally tied the knot with Suyash rawat in a gorgeous wedding ceremony. The actress was last seen as Keerti in the most popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and impressed the viewers with her acting as well as her dancing. The wedding took place in Haridwar on Monday and witnessed many big names form the TV industry in attendance. Baba Ramdev also graced the wedding along with Mohen’as costars from her show.

Mohena Kumari Singh looked stunning in her red Rajputana Poshakh paired with traditional jadau jewellery. On the other hand, her groom donned a beige hued embroidered sherwani and safa. Earlier, Mohena has revealed that her wedding is extra special for her family and the people of Rewa as it is after 100 years a princess got married in the royal family.

Check out all the inside photos and videos from the ceremony-

Dancer-actress Mohena has earned a name for herself in the TV industry. Before Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she was seen in many dance reality shows like Dance India Dance and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. However, now that she is married, the actress has decided to shift her base to Dehradun.



Speaking about the same to TOI earlier, Mohena said, “I am never gonna miss dancing as I am not going to leave dancing. Everyone is asking me how are you leaving everything and going. Let me tell you people mistake experiences to be things. Experiences are those things that you cherish for life and you take with you wherever you go. So my dancing, acting and everything is experiences that are packed in a bundle within myself. I am going to take it with myself wherever I go. I am not going to miss acting and dancing as I am not going to leave it."

