Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari Singhi’s bachelorette photos from Amsterdam are jaw-dropping

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari Singhi’s bachelorette photos from Amsterdam

Popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari Singh has broken the internet with sizzling pictures from her fun-filled bachelorette in the beautiful city of Amsterdam. The fans are already excited to watch the pictures of her wedding ceremonies which are all set to take place in October this year but before that, Mohena Kumari Singh treated her fans with a sneak peek into her bachelorette. The actress is accompanied by a bunch of friends who she lovingly calls her family as well. Mohena’s friend recently shared a picture with the actress from the plane claiming that they are off to Amsterdam for her bachelorette.

Soon after Mohena Kumari Singh landed in the beautiful city, she loaded her Instagram with many pictures and videos capturing the gorgeousness all around. Mohena also shared a number of pictures traveling through the roads as well as with her group of friends. In one picture, Mohena can be seen sitting on the Game Of Thrones while her friends surround her wearing ‘She said YES’ T-shirts. In another picture, Mohena can be seen taking in the air of Amsterdam with open arms. Check out her pictures here-

For the unversed, Mohena Kumari Singh was a dancer and rose to fame as an actress with the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played the role of Kirti Singhania opposite Rishi Dev who used to play Naksh. Earlier in October last year, Mohena Singh took three days off from her shoot to get engaged to politician-fiance, Suyesh Rawat. The actress looked beautiful at her engagement ceremony that happened in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. Mohena Kumari Singh is also the princess of Rewa and she came to Mumbai to become a choreographer.

While fans would love to see Mohena back on the small screen, the actress is all set to say her goodbye to acting and has planned to settle down in Dehradun after her wedding. Talking to Bombay Times about her upcoming marriage and her decision to quit acting, Mohena shared, “Post marriage, I will say goodbye to acting and Mumbai. My life is all set to take a 180 degree turn. I am excited and nervous at the same time. Even my industry friends were taken aback with my decision, but that’s the kind of person I am. I follow my heart. I have taken several leaps of faith in my life and this is the biggest so far. Soon I have to start shopping for my wedding and will be traveling to various countries for it.”

Mohena Kumari Singh and Suyesh Rawat will tie the knot on October 14 in Haridwar after a grand Sangeet ceremony on October 13. However, her reception and bidaai will take place on November 9 and 10 in Rewa. Interestingly, Mohena and Suyesh’s relationship has been set by her brother.

Mohena Kumari Singh and her fiance Suyesh Rawat

