Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: After Parul Chauhan and Mohena Kumari, two more actors to quit YRKKH

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken 7 year leap recently. After the leap, we can see Naira in Goa, starting her new life with her son. On the other hand, Kartik has dedicated his life to Vedika's son Vansh. Vedika is Kartik's friend whom Goenka family has given shelter. What's the exact relationship between Kartik and Vedika, it hasn't been revealed. Now when the show went fast forward, two other actors apart from Mohena Kumari Singh and Parul Chauhan are ready to quit. According to the latest report, Shresht and Shubh Saxena who played the roles of Luv and Kush in the show also took an exit.

The twin brothers shared a farewell message on their Instagram and thanked the entire team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for their two and a half year journey. They were extremely close to Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who play Kartik and Naira in the show.

They wrote on Instagram, "Thank You Rajan Sir, Team DKP & the YRKKH family. It was never a Reel family it is a Real Family for us. It Was a unforgettable journey of two & half year with only sweet memories & lot of masti. A big thanks to Instagram family for your love & blessings.With full of respect apke Shresth & Shubh (Luv/Kush)."

Before Shreshth and Shubh, Deblina Chaterjee who played Gayatri in the show, has parted ways with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The young actor was uncomfortable playing a mother on screen. On the other hand, Mohena Kumari Singh aka Kirti also left the show probably due to her nuptials. Parul Chauhan left last year after she tied the knot.

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik and Naira will lead separate lives in Udaipur and Goa respectively. Kartik still hates Naira for allegedly betraying him while Naira is angry at him for not trusting her enough. In Goa, Naira has assumed a name Tina for herself and is living her life as a Yoga instructor with son.