When Ashneer Grover won a bike in lucky draw but wife Madhuri wanted THIS

Ashneer Grover, of Shark Tank India season 1 fame and former co-founder and managing director of BharatPe, has been in the spotlight since his appearance on the business reality show. During his time on Shark Tank India, he drew everyone's attention with his aggressive demeanour, and one-liners like 'Yeh sab doglapan hai' became a major success with the audience.

Ashneer is known for being outspoken about his thoughts and opinions, and many admire him for his honest demeanour. Not only has his professional life been an intriguing and difficult path, but so has his personal life.

In a recent podcast with Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, Ashneer Grover and his Wife Madhuri Jainn revealed that they used to live in a 1BHK home and used to sit and dine on the floor. The couple made a funny revelation that once Ashneer Grover won a bike worth 12 lakh in a lucky draw but his wife Madhuri Jain wanted an LCD TV. Ashneer mentioned that his wife wanted the TV because she didn't want him to ride the bike.

Ashneer and Madhuri also spilt beans about their love story and how they battled while living in a one-bedroom flat in Mumbai. Along with Amrita and Anmol, the couple returned to their one-bedroom flat and made some shocking revelations. When asked about particular memories from their one-bedroom flat, Ashneer says, "Kuch special nahi tha. There was only one washroom." Madhuri then smiles as she throws a bombshell, "Hum dono saath mein nahate the."

Speaking about Shark Tank India 1, the season aired on 20 December 2021 and went off the air on 4 February 2022.

