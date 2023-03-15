"Nothing is more offensive..." Ashneer Grover's SERIOUS demand to press needs attention!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ashneer Grover

Former BharatPe co-founder and Shark, Ashneer Grover recently took to his Twitter handle revealing that he isn't offended by what the media writes about him, but he has rather one funny request. He gave a green light to the press to write whatever they want, as long as they use his latest picture which appears to be 'fit' and not the older ones when Ashneer was fat.

The former Shark Tank India judge shared a photo of himself and said, "Press: You may write anything you get paid to write about me. I won’t complain. I have one request - please use this picture - nothing is more offensive to me than seeing my older fatter self after losing 15 Kgs! I don’t even read the stories like most - the visual appeal is imp !!"

His post garnered the most hilarious reaction. A user wrote, "Seedhi baat no Bakwaas, Laal phool neela phool Ashneer sir beautiful." Another added, "Bhai Jo likhana hai likh, bas apun ka picture acha aana chahiye." A third comment read, "It's interesting that visual appeal matters more than the content of the stories, and it's understandable that the person wants to be portrayed in their best light."

Ashneer Grover, who has been making waves on the internet ever since he appeared on the show, has been on a fitness journey ever since he became popular as a Shark Tank judge. He regularly shares updates on his progress on social media.

Despite receiving a lot of love in season one, he chose not to participate in Shark Tank India season two. Yet, he manages to capture all of the internet's attention because of his social media presence and experiments with diverse content. He never backs down from publicly expressing his thoughts and opinions.

Earlier, speaking to RedFM, where he was promoting his autobiography, Doglapan, Grover was quizzed about whether the show was unable to get him for Shark Tank India Season 2 since they couldn't afford him. He replied, "Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaat se hota hai (You just cannot afford a person through money, it's about status as well)."

