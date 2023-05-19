TMKOC actress Jennifer Bansiwal feels betrayed by her female coworkers: 'I was pushed'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JENNIFERMISTRYBANSIWAL TMKOC actress Jennifer Bansiwal feels betrayed

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, renowned for playing Mrs. Roshan Sodhi in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah, recently left the show after 15 years and made allegations of sexual harassment against producer Asit Modi.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Jennifer Bansiwal expressed her exhaustion and distress following the public release of her statements. "To go through the trauma again and again, is very exhausting," she says.

The actress expressed her disappointment that her female coworkers aren't supporting her. "It is very sad they are not speaking up. Everyone has their own security." She further went on to say, "I was pushed, only when I came out in the open."

Bansiwal left the show in March after an alleged altercation on the set. She revealed that her dues are still unpaid. "Jab I left the show, I thought main paise bhi nahi mangungi. Mera 3.5 mahine ka paisa hai and it’s a big amount. Trust me, mera account mein lakh rupaye bhi nahi hai. I have seven girls in my maayka, and I’m taking care of everyone," she stated.

She added, "Main kyu sochu ki mere account me 80,000 hai, main kya daru. Bhagwan ne mu diya hai toh khana bhi bhagwan dega. God has always provided for me so, I’m not scared."

The actress also revealed that she was initially hesitant to use the word sexual harassment. "My lawyer (Amit Khare) asked me to write down instances of 15 years. When I wrote it down, he told me that ‘Jennifer this is sexual harassment’. I freaked out. I said, "It is a big word, I cannot say that. Mere mein itni himmat nahi hai’. The lawyer helped me understand. I spoke to my close friends as well. I never sent them any notice (initially), I only replied to Sohil (Ramani, project head, TMKOC) on WhatsApp - just my 15 years of grievances. They went mum. I thought ‘ab ye shaant baith jayenge, now that I have sent them this sexual harassment ka draft. Mera bhi kaam khatam’. Maine sirf darane ke liye draft bhej diya. Then they said I’m extorting money. It is only after that when I posted the letters (about the sexual harassment) to the authorities on April 8," said Jennifer.

