Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam Nayak hospitalized for surgery

Every character of Taarak Mehta's Ooltah Chashma serial has made its place in the hearts of people. Each character is recognized from house to house. And now there is sad news for fans of the show. Ghanshyam Nayak, who plays Nattu Kaka in the show, has been hospitalized for throat surgery. Nattu Kaka has not appeared on the show in a long time. He also did not start shooting after the lockdown as he was above 65 years of age. He will have surgery tomorrow after a lump in his throat.

According to the report in Times of India, a few days ago Nattu Kaka was having sore throat. After a checkup, it was found that there was a lump in his throat. The doctor advised Ghanshyam Nayak for surgery which is what he will undergo now. He will soon recover and return to the show.

Nattu Kaka has been associated with the show for a long time. The production house is hoping to return to their set early. The production house supported the senior actor but he would take time to return to the show.

For the unversed, Ghanshyam Nayak, who plays the character of Nattu Kaka, started working from the age of 8. Ghanshyam Nayak told in an interview that he began working at a very young age and used to work for hours and then get 3 rupees. He also said that he had to get help from neighbors to run the house.

Ghanshyam got Taarak Mehta's Ooltah Chashma serial at the age of 63. After getting this serial, he did not have to look back. He got his real identity from TMKOC.

Talking about the show, it has been entertaining people for 12 years. The show recently celebrated Ganeshotsav and welcomed two new members aboard.

