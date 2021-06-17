Shweta Tiwari video calls kids Palak and Reyansh, gives glimpse of their 'never-ending story' sessions

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA.TIWARI Shweta Tiwari video calls kids Palak and Reyansh

Actress Shweta Tiwari has been in Cape Town since last month for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress is away from her kids Palak and Reyansh and has been in touch through video calls in every free moment. On Wednesday, the actress shared a glimpse of their 'never-ending story’ sessions on Instagram and left netizens in awe. The picture showed Shweta video calling her kids as Palak and Reyansh fill her in on what they did throughout the day.

Shweta wrote, "NeverEnding Stories (heart emojis)."

Earlier, while talking to BT, Shweta Tiwari revealed, "At night, we sleep with our video calling app switched on so that we can see each other every time we wake up. We talk at every opportunity. I talk to my daughter before every stunt and after it to tell her how I have fared. My son wants me to get him a hippopotamus, which he calls ‘hippomonatus’ from South Africa to India for him. So, if in an episode I get to meet a hippopotamus, I am going to take him home, because my son wants it (laughs!)."

Not just Shweta, Arjun Bijlani is also missing his kid while he is in Cape Town. The actor had posted a video collage on Instagram on Thursday to share his sentiments. The clip featured moments shared between him and his son. "To my dearest son, never forget that I love you, and that I will always have your back. Whatever will come your way, know that you will always have my guidance and support. I love you! #missing #myboy #capetown," he wrote as caption.

Arjun's co-contestants in the Rohit Shetty-anchored game show include Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Mahekk Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen and Rahul Vaidya. The channel has already released a couple of promos of the show in which host Rohit Shetty is seen introducing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The tagline this season is 'Darr vs Dare.'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will air on TV from July.