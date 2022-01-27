Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA TIWARI Amid controversy, Shweta Tiwari shares video dancing to viral Instagram reel | WATCH

Highlights Shweta made the statement in Bhopal during the promotion of her web series "Show Stopper"

The show also stars Rohit Roy, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Sourabh Raaj Jain in lead roles

Television's popular actress Shweta Tiwari has landed herself into a controversy after allegedly referring to God while making a statement about her innerwear during the promotion of her web series Show Stopper in Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has directed the police to investigate her remark and submit a report within 24 hours. Amidst this, the actress took to Instagram and shared a video of herself dancing to Meghan Trainor's popular track Title. Sharing the video she wrote, "Morning dance with this "sutli Bomb" @payalsoniii.#trending #trendingreels #shwetatiwari #happydance"

Take a look:

The lyrics of the song are as followed, "But if you think you wanna try. Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye." In the trending video, Shweta can be seen dancing her heart out with Payal Soni. Several fans dropped their reactions in the comments section. Her friend Vikaas Kalantri commented, "The cutest video." One of the users wrote, "super shweta." Another said, "Hotttiieeeeeeee."

A video of Tiwari's statement has gone viral on social media, in which she purportedly referred to God while speaking about her innerwear. "Meri bra ka size bhagwaan le rahe hain," she said.

MP minister Mishra told reporters on Thursday, "I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter."

Shweta Tiwari became a household name after essaying the lead role of Prerna Sharma in producer Ekta Kapoor's 2001 famous show 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay.' Later, she went on to participate in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhlaja and Bigg Boss, where she emerged as the winner of season 4. She was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was among the Top 5 contestants with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh.