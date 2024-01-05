Shrimad Ramayan replaces KBC 15: Know details about actors playing Ram, Sita and Hanuman on new show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM New show Srimad Ramayan replaced KBC 15.

Shrimad Ramayan, a new show on Sony Entertainment Television has finally arrived, replacing Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. The show will be aired on the 9 pm slot on weekdays. The official social media handles of the channel has unveiled a promo of the show, captivating the attention of the audience. The country is currently awaiting the comeback of Lord Rama in Ayodhya at the grand Ram Mandir on January 22 and the new show is certainly garnering much-needed attention of God's devotees.

Watch the promo:

Who plays Lord Ram on the new show?

Sujay Reu is seen playing the role of Lord Ram in Srimad Ramayan. He is known for playing important roles in several popular shows including Alaxmi: Hamari Super Bahu, Ram Milaayi Jodi, and Shashtri Sisters.

Not only this, Sujay has also been associated with a TV show based on the epic Ramayan wherein he played the role of Bharat.

Talking about playing Lord Ram, Sujay earlier said, ''This promo beautifully captures the profound love and mutual reverence that define the relationship between Sita and Ram, adding a new depth of emotion to the retelling of this ageless narrative."

Who plays Sita in Srimad Ramayan?

Prachi Bansal plays the role of Sita on the new show. In a statement, the actress said, ''I feel like I have manifested this role for myself, and this is a part that only a few actors are fortunate enough to play in their lifetime. We've grown up hearing stories of the Ramayan or different aspects of it, so the challenge is to bring this known story to life and aesthetically portray enduring love, steadfast loyalty, and unwavering faith that Ram and Sita are known and worshipped for.''

Laxman's role is played by?

TV actor Basant Bhatt plays the role of Laxman, the younger brother of Lord Ram. This is not the first time, he will be seen playing an important character on a show based on Hindi epics. Earlier, he has acted in Suryaputra Karn, Vighnaharta Ganesha, RadhaKrishn and Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki.

Nirbhay Wadhwa as Ravan

Nirbhay Wadhwa has previously played the role of Lord Hanuman several times in his acting career. Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman and Karmaphal Daata Shani are some of his popular shows.

