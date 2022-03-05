'Khuda ka shukr krta hu' Shoaib Ibrahim reveals how lucky he feels to have Dipika Kakar as his wife

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHOAIB IBRAHIM Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar

Television couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved celebrity pairs. They enjoy a massive fan following. With their interactive social media posts, the two often manage to grab the limelight. Recently, Shoaib held an 'Ask Me Anything' session for fans on Instagram. The actor was asked about how blessed and lucky he feels to have Dipika as his wife. "Hm itne lucky mehsus krte h dipika mam ka fan hoke.. ap kitna lucky feel krte ho ap to husband ho pls rply jrur de," a fan asked Shoaib.

Reposting the question, Shoaib posted an awwdorable picture with Dipika and wrote, "Jitna aap lucky feel krte ho usse kahi zyada main krta hu and khuda ka shukr krta hu." The couple never misses an opportunity to interact with fans. For the unversed, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib met on the sets of 'Sasural Simar Ka ' where they were co-stars for many years. Later, in 2018, the couple got married.

Image Source : INSTA/SHOAIB IBRAHIM Shoaib Ibrahim's Instagram Story

The couple recently surprised their fans with great news as they launched their production house. Known as Qalb, the couple shared the logo on Instagram and wrote, "Humare bade sapne ki, Ek chhoti si shuruat." The production house also shared another picture of Dipika sipping tea from the cup with it's logo.

On the professional front, Dipika has been a part of many successful projects on TV like Sasural Simar Ka, Bigg Boss 12, Nach Baliye, Kahaan Tum Kahaan Hum amongst others. Dipika and Shoaib were last seen together in a music video 'Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan' with Shoaib Ibrahim. The song has been sung by Devrath Sharma and made under their own production house, Qalb Productions.

Shoaib had shared a post about the song with the caption, "4 years ago this day we gave our love a name… isiliye we decided to #celebratelove on the same day in a very special way #happyanniversary bachcha @ms.dipika."