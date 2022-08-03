Rashami Desai exudes glam as she becomes Dabboo Ratnani's muse, netizens are in awe of her beauty

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DABBOORATNANISTUDIO Rashami Desai shared some images from a photoshoot on social media

Rashami Desai's pictures from the latest photoshoot are going viral on social media. For the latest assignment, she became celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's muse. Needless to say, the Bigg Boss 13 fame actress slayed with her beauty and poise as Dabboo captured the expressions perfectly through his lens. After the images were shared on social media, netizens could not get enough of Rashami's style and sensuality which she brought forth in western wear.

Rashami Desai goes glam in latest pictures

For her latest photoshoot, Rashami opted for western outfits. In one of the images, she wore an off-shoulder sequin gown in purple hue and embroidery. The costume also came with a trail. Another one of her looks saw her donning a bodycon midi dress with statement frills at the bottom and on the arms. In both her outfits, Rashami turned up the hotness quotient.

Dabboo Ratnani captures Rashami Desai's simplicity

Yet again, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has managed to do more with less. For the latest set of images featuring Rashami, the veteran photographer played with shadows and highlights. In the images captured through his lens, you can't take your eyes off Rashami. The actress completed her look with makeup that was ideal for a night out with friends.

Fans react to Rashami Desai's pictures on social media

Rashami Desai's pictures clicked by Dabboo Ratnani have gone viral on social media. As soon as the images surfaced, the hashtag

#RashamiDesaiXDabbooRatnani went viral and quickly became of the top trends in the country. Fans of the Uttaran actress showered her with affection.

Reacting to the images, one of the social media users commented, "Biggest reason why #RashamiDesai 's pictures come out so beautiful is that she is an amazing dancer and actress. Her poised body language, variety of poses and expressions are the result of being a true performer (sic)."

Another one said, "Rashami slayed both the look . She is so beautiful (sic)."

Check out some more fan reactions to Rashami's pictures on social media.

