Rajeev Sen accuses Charu Asopa of having affair with Karan Mehra, Yeh Rishta actor REACTS

As the mud-slinging between Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa continues, Sushmita Sen's brother recently accused the actress of having an affair with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra. Charu had earlier accused Rajeev of physical abuse and adultery. She had accused Rajeev of cheating on her while she was pregnant. Now, giving it back, Rajeev said that Charu is playing the 'woman card' and was romantically involved with Mehra. Following this, Karan Mehra lashed out at Rajeev and denied the allegations.

Rajeev accuses Charu of having affair with Karan Mehra

Rajeev Sen told Hindustan Times "Charu has no proof (of the allegations), but her ego has gone out of the roof. I don’t deserve this. I will never forgive her for this torture and humiliation. Revealing Charu’s alleged romance with Karan Mehra, Sen spoke about the voice notes he received from Charu’s mother and said, "One of the points to be noted from the voice note is her romance with TV actor Karan Mehra being disclosed by her mother. She made a romantic reel with him. She blames me for cheating on her and being suspicious of her. What a world we live in,” he added.

Karan Mehra Reacts

The TV actor who is already in an ugly battle with his estranged wife Nisha Rawal, called out Rajeev Sen for his statement. Mehra told ETimes, "What romance is Rajeev talking about? I had spoken to Charu for a while at a promotional event in June. After that we never connected until today." And today "she has sent me messages of apology saying that she's sorry that I have to bear all this nonsense."

Further, when asked if Karan and Charu spoke about their problems in their respective marriages, Karan added, "That was natural, people ask such things to each other, don't they, if the news has been out in public domain?" ALSO READ: Charu Asopa confirms divorce with Rajiv Sen; says 'he has abused and even...'

Meanwhile, speaking about impending divorce, Rajeev Sen said, "Delay or no delay, I’m absolutely done with her. I can’t live with a person who would repeatedly make allegations against her husband. She needs help and proper guidance for herself. I’m deeply concerned and worried about my daughter’s safety." For the unversed, Sen and Charu Asopa got married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter last year in November.

