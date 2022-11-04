Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge re-release takes over the box office on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAJBANSAL9 Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Shah Rukh Khan's iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' was re-released in selected theatres on the occasion of his 57th birthday. The film had limited screenings at the three big multiplex chains - PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. While the film was first released in 1995 and is streaming on an OTT platform, SRK fans still went to watch the movie on November 2. And according to trade reports, the film managed to set a new record at the box office. It raked in big numbers at the ticket windows.

DDLJ re-release Box Office Collection

The film which was screened at selected cinemas, collected almost Rs 25 lakh nett. A Box Office India report stated, "The historic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge scored again at the box office is it collected almost 25 lakh nett on limited screenings at the three big chains (PVR, Inox, Cinepolis). This coincided with the birthday of Shahrukh Khan and the release of Pathaan teaser which would have helped the film to get this sort of audience to the CINEMAS. The admissions were around 23k which is no joke for a film which has already been so widely watched for the last 27 years."

On the related note, the film was screened with a lower ticket rate of Rs 100. In addition to GST charges, the tickets were available at a price of Rs 112. Most theatres also reported 'house full' shows across the country. "The film is continued on Thursday but on lessers screens as it more of a one day thing to coincide with Pathaan teaser and SRK birthday," BOI added.

About DDLJ

Backed by Yash Raj Films, "DDLJ" is considered one of the landmark films in Indian cinema. The romance drama, which released on October 20, 1995, propelled its lead stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to stardom and made them one of the most loved onscreen pairs. ALSO READ: Burj Khalifa lights up to wish Shah Rukh Khan on birthday, message reads 'We Love You' | VIDEO

Besides SRK and Kajol, the movie also starred Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Mandira Bedi, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri among many others. Written and directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, DDLJ shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. It also went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time.

