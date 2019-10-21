Monday, October 21, 2019
     
Raghu Ram’s picture with pregnant wife Natalie flaunting her baby bump in the pool shouldn’t be missed

Roadies fame Raghu Ram shared a picture wife pregnant wife Natalie with her adorable baby bump and pregnancy glow which you should definitely check out.

October 21, 2019
Raghu Ram’s picture with pregnant wife Natalie flaunting her baby bump in the pool shouldn’t be missed

The parent of Roadies reality show- Raghu Ram is going to become a father soon. After parting from his firm wife Sugandha Garg in the coolest way, he went on a new journey with Italian Canadian singer, Natalie Di Luccio. The two got married on December 2018 in Goa with close friends and relatives and later in August, the couple announced their parenthood.

On October 19, 2019, Raghu shared a picture on Instagram with his beautiful wife in which she was seen wearing a black swimsuit and the pregnancy glow on her face made her look even more beautiful. The elated father-to-be captioned the picture as, “Pregnant and Rocking it!! #Babymoon @nataliediluccio.”

Raghu during an interview with Mumbai Mirror said, "Sugandha was the first one to know about Natalie from me. She said that if she had to pick a girl for me it would be her. They've had many conversations behind my back. I am sure Sugandha has given some advice on the dos and don'ts with me. She also told me about the mistakes I should avoid making this time." 

