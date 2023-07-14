Friday, July 14, 2023
     
Lapataganj actor Arvind Kumar passes away due to heart attack; co-actor Rohitashv Gour confirms

Actor Arvind Kumar, who rose to fame after portraying the role of Chaurasia in Lapataganj passed away. His co-actor Rohitashv Gour confirmed the news.

Updated on: July 14, 2023 21:13 IST
Actor Rohitashv Gour spoke about the late actor Arvind Kumar.
Actor Arvind Kumar, who portrayed Chaurasia in the popular TV show Lapataganj, passed away. Actor Rohitashv Gour confirmed that the actor suffered a heart attack and the late actor also struggled with money. He experienced the attack while on his way to a shoot.

According to a report in Indian Express, Rohitashv said, “Yes he passes away two days back and it’s unfortunate news. After Lapataganj ended, we used to talk on the phone.”.He further revealed that the late actor used to talk to him about his financial difficulties as after the pandemic, things became very difficult for actors, and he was also struggling. No one comes forth to help actors in such tough times. I am lucky that I got work. Stress is what causes heart attacks. His family was in the village, so I never spoke to them or met them.

Arvind’s family lived in the village and kept in touch with him via phone calls. The actor also revealed that he and a group of friends are planning to support Arvind’s family financially. I have now got the phone number of his wife. All of us friends are now planning to somehow help his wife and children financially in whatever way we can. That planning is underway. 

