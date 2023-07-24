Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Who is Dino James? All you need to know about the contestant

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DINO JAMES Dino James

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 kick-started with 14 contestants on July 15. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-reality show was shot in Cape Town, South Africa for a month. The contestants participating in the show are Anjali Anand, Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James, Nyrraa Banerji, Arjit Taneja, Archana Gautam, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Rashmeet Kaur, Rohit Roy, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Moufakir, and Sheezan Khan. One contestant who is hogging headlines is MTV Hustle contestant Dino James.

James is winning hearts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Let's know about the rapper who featured on the cover of Rolling Stone India.

Who is Dino James?

Inspired by Eminem, Dr Dre, Snoop Dog and Co, and Kendrick Lamar, Dino James rose to prominence through his song Loser. He is popular for his rap through which he highlights the struggles of middle-class families. Born in 1991 in the Ghaoradongri village of Madhya Pradesh. James left home at the age of 18 to make his career in music.

Before making a mark as a rapper, James tried his luck in acting and went on to work with filmmaker and actor Pradeep Sarkar and appeared in multiple TV shows. In 2016, his life changed overnight as his first song Loser became a hit. He then released Girlfriend on his YouTube channel.

James further collaborate with Sony Music India and released songs like Unstoppable, Hancock, Maa, Yaadein, and others. In February 2022, he joined hands with Def Jam Recordings India that has artistes Kanye West, Snoop Dog, and Jay Zand released his debut album D. Following the success of his album, James appeared in the rap reality show MTV Hustle 2.0 as the squad boss.

In his interview with Rolling Stone India, James opened up about his alcohol addiction. He said he battled alcoholism for some time and got over it in 2015.

