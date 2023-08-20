KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan wants THIS celebrity's wife to design his vanity van

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan

The popular game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with season 15. The recent episode saw Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, along with R Balki as they graced the show to promote their film Ghoomer.

In one of the episodes, host Amitabh Bachchan asked a question to contestant Kapil Dev—Which famous personality's spouse is the author of My Life in Design? A: Sachin Tendulkar B: Shah Rukh Khan C: Akshay Kumar D: Chetan Bhagat.

The contestant gave the right answer, which is option B: Shah Rukh Khan. Following this, Big B shared an anecdote about SRK. He revealed that Gauri Khan has exclusive pictures of her family as a designer that depicts her journey and he has seen his designs too. The megastar continued that he was shooting with Shah Rukh Khan a few days ago and went to his vanity van, which is beautiful and equipped with all facilities from toiler to makeup. SRK revealed that Gauri designed his vanity and he will ask her to design Big B's vanity van as well.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also played the game with the star cast of Ghoomer including his son Abhishek Bachchan. The three guests played well and made an easy way to Rs 6.4 lakh question—Which Kolkata Knight Riders batsman hit five sixes in a row in the last over of a match in the 2023 IPL? A: Andre Russell B: Nitish Rana C: Rinku Singh D: Venkatesh IyerEarlier, Rahul Kumar Nema became the first contestant of KBC 15 to reach Rs 1 crore question. Nema did not want to take any risk and won Rs 50 lakh. The Rs 1 crore question was Which of these chief ministers has received a Sahitya Akademi Award? A: Shri Jyoti Basu B: Shri Biju Patnaik C: Shri Veerappa Moily D: Shri EMS Namboodiripad. The correct option is C.

