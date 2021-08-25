KBC 13: Big B fulfills Neha's father-in-law's dream of sitting on hot seat, gives latter winning cheque; WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONY TV KBC 13: Big B fulfills Neha's father-in-law's dream of sitting on hot seat, gives him winning cheque

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed Dr. Neha Bathla, a resident of Champawat, Uttarakhand making it to the hot seat after winning the fastest finger first triple test on Mondays episode. While playing the game, Neha who was accompanied by her father in law revealed to Big B that she came on the show to fulfill his dream. She further said that it was his dream to participate in the show and sit on the hot seat. However, after her marriage, he encouraged and supported her to participate in the game show.

Neha opened a great game and she went on to win Rs 3,20,000 from the show. After winning this amount, Neha requested Amitabh Bachchan to give the cheque to her father-in-law as he is the reason she could make it to the show. She made another request of allowing her father-in-law to sit on the hot seat. And Big B was kind enough to fulfill Neha's wish. Big B joked, he will only let him sit but not play. He invited him on the stage, gave him the winning cheque and even allowed him to sit on the hot seat.

Neha took the help of another lifeline for Rs 6,40,000. Using Flip the question lifeline, she chose Entertainment as her subject of interest. Once again she impressed the audience by answering correctly. The question was: What is the title of actress Neena Gupta’s autobiography, published in 2021? She won Rs 6,40,000.

For the next question for Rs 12,50,000, Neha took the help of a lifeline 'Ask The Expert' and went with the expert's answer and won the amount. When Big B asked Neha what she will do with the amount, she said money is not what matters to her, she came on the show to earn respect in society as people look down upon veterinary doctors.

Neha had quit the game on reaching the question of 25 lakhs because she did not know the answer.