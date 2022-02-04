Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera Mehendi: Cute video of couple dancing to 'Meri Rani' goes viral; see inside pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISHMATANNAFC Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera Mehendi pics and videos

Television actress Karishma Tanna is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Varun Bangera on 5th February 2022. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple kickstarted on Thursday with the Haldi ceremony, followed by a Mehendi function on Friday. Several adorable pictures and videos from the celebrations have been going viral on social media platforms. In one of the videos, Varun and Karishma can be seen dancing their hearts out on 'Meri Rani'.

Karishma took to her Instagram handle and shared some love-filled pictures with her to-be husband. She looked every inch beautiful in yellow attire. She completed her look with a traditional necklace set and bangles. While Varun looked dashing in a red Kurta Pyjama. Sharing the pictures Karishma wrote, "Mehendi Hai."

Bride to be Karishma is enjoying herself to the fullest. She is seen dancing to Brown Munde with her girl gang in another video.

Karishma's Mehendi celebrations were attended by actress Aamna Sharif.

For the unversed, Karishma reportedly met Varun at a party a few years ago and started dating shortly after. The duo got engaged in November last year. While the two never spoke about their relationship, one of their friends shared a post congratulating them revealing the news of their engagement. It was further confirmed by producer Ekta Kapoor, who posted an Instagram story with the couple.

Karishma made her television debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She later went on to star in shows like BaalVeer and Qayamat Ki Raat. She also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye 7, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Meanwhile, Varun Bangera is a businessman. He is currently the director of a company named VB Crop.

