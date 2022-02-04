Who is Karishma Tanna's husband Varun Bangera? All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISHMA TANNA Karishma Tanna, Varun Bangera

Popular actress and former Bigg Boss contestant, Karishma Tanna is soon going to get married. Pre-weddings festivities have already begun and the pictures from ceremonies are winnings hearts online. Karishma, who has been dating Varun Bangera for a long time now, will be trying the knot on 5th February 2022. The haldi ceremony of the to-be-married couple took place on 3rd Feb, pictures of which are going viral on social media.

While Karishma Tanna is a public figure and a popular name in showbiz, her partner has stayed away from the limelight. Naturally, fans of the actress are curious to know about Karishma Tanna's future husband.

Who is Varun Bangera?

Varun Bangera, a resident of Mumbai, is a businessman, he is currently the director of a company named VB Crop. Varun, a graduate of International Business from the University of Ottawa, Canada, is often seen in Mumbai with Karishma Tanna. Karishma Tanna reportedly met Varun at a party a few years ago and started dating shortly after.

Karishma Tanna got engaged to Varun in November last year. Even before this, Karishma had not given much information about Varun to the media. And the groom himself has lived far away from the media.

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera's pre-wedding ceremonies

Talking about the couple's Haldi ceremony, the bride and groom, Karisma and Varun were seen in white outfits. Karishma Tanna shared a picture of herself from the Haldi ceremony on her social media handle.

With Shah Rukh Khan's song, Mahi Ve from the film Kal Ho Naa ho playing in the background the duo looked much in love. In the video, the happy couple can be seen all smiles are friends and relatives of Karishma and Varun had applied turmeric on them. Reportedly, they have planned dual wedding ceremonies, one according to the Gujarati traditions and the other is a South Indian wedding.