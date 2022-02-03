Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera's pre-wedding celebrations begin; see INSIDE pics, videos from Haldi ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISHMA TANNA Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera's Haldi ceremony pics

Highlights Karishma and Varun got engaged in November last year

Karishma Tanna was a contestant on Bigg Boss 8

Television actress Karishma Tanna is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Varun Bangera reportedly on February 5, 2022. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun on Thursday with the Haldi ceremony. Karishma took to her Instagram and shared a few glimpses from her special day. Sharing a picture from the festivities, she wrote, "Happiness galore,the smile says it all."

Take a look:

For the Haldi ceremony, Karishma ditched the traditional yellow attire and wore a white outfit. She looked stunning as she accessorised her look with floral jewellery.

Several social media users including members of the entertainment industry showered the couple with praises and congratulatory wishes. "Pretty," actor Surbhi Jyoti commented. "Congratulations," Chetna Pande wrote. Hina Khan and Adaa Khan also dropped their love on the picture.

She shared several pictures on her Instagram stories, "Celebration begins," she captioned one of them.

Karishma Tanna, Varun Bangera

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera's pre-wedding pics

Take a look at some more pictures from the Haldi ceremony:

Karishma Tanna made her relationship with Varun Bangera official on Instagram on January 01. She posted several loved up pictures with him and wrote: "Thank you 2021. Excited for 2022. Happy New Year to you all."

On January 13, 2022, the paparazzi had spotted Karishma Tanna outside a coffee shop. Karishma had then confirmed her wedding date and told the paps that she will be tying the knot on February 5, 2022.