Kapil Sharma confirms 'big bro' Akshay Kumar will promote Bachchan Pandey on his show

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA Akshay Kumar to appear on Kapil Sharma's show

Highlights Kapil took to social media to confirm Akshay Kumar shooting for promotions of Bachchan Pandey

Akshay Kumar was reportedly miffed with Kapil after a clip from earlier shoot leaked on social media

Bachchan Pandey is set for release on March 18

Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to confirm that Akshay Kumar will be promoting his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey on his comedy chat show The Kapil Sharma Show. News reports earlier had suggested that Akshay was unhappy with a clip from the show leaking on social media and had sought clarification from Kapil about the same.

In his latest tweet, Kapil confirmed that the 'miscommunication' between the two has been sorted out after they spoke on the phone. He further said that they will shoot an episode featuring the cast of Bachchan Pandey, set to release on Holi, March 18.

Kapil wrote on Twitter, "Dear friends,was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me thank you (sic)."

An earlier report in Hindustan Times had claimed that when Akshay Kumar appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of Atrangi Re, a portion of a conversation between Akshay and Kapil Sharma, which seemingly alluded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was leaked on social media. Akshay was miffed with this and sought clarification on the same.

Kapil's recent Netflix special I'm Not Done Yet is being loved by his fans.