Akshay Kumar refuses to go on The Kapil Sharma Show for Bachchan Pandey promotions, here's why

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Bachchan Pandey, opposite Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, and others is all set to release in cinema halls on the occasion of Holi, March 18. The BellBottom actor is known to promote his films with all his might. However, Akshay has reportedly refused to appear on TV's popular chat show The Kapil Sharma Show for movie promotions. This may come as a surprise to the readers as the Bollywood star is known to feature on the show on every occasion a film of his is set for release.

The reason for Akshay choosing not to feature on The Kapil Sharma Show this time is related to his last appearance when he came to promote Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan. During the episode, Kapil made a mention of an interview Akshay did with a ‘famous personality’ where the latter asked him how he liked eating mangoes. Kapil was supposedly alluding to an interview that the actor did with PM Narendra Modi in 2019. This portion of their banter on the show has led to friction between the two actors, a report in Hindustan Times claims.

In continuation of their conversation, Akshay goes on to challenge Kapil to openly name the 'personality'. Kapil diverts the subject. Reportedly, after the shoot got over, Akshay requested the channel to not air this portion. Even though this part of the conversation was not televised, a clip was leaked on social media and went viral. Later, the Bollywood actor sought clarification from Kapil's team but got no response. Now, he has refused to go on The Kapil Sharma Show for Bachchan Pandey promotions, which is directed by Farhad Samji.

A source privy to the matter revealed to the website, "Akshay took all of Kapil’s jokes head-on but the dig on the PM interview seemed to mock the dignity of such a high office. So Akshay requested the channel to not air that question. It is the right of the guests to make such a request as the show is not aired live. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon after. It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil’s team, and Akshay sought clarification before he appears on the show again."

Bachchan Pandey also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pankaj Tripathi. Some posters were shared by the team showing Akshay's rugged look in the upcoming film.