Hina Khan calls herself 'helpless daughter' for being unable to comfort her mother after father's demise

The ongoing COVID-19 has broken many families and left people helpless. One amongst those is actress Hina Khan who recently lost her father who succumbed to heart attack in Mumbai on April 21. Just recently, she dedicated her Instagram bio to him and has now shared an emotional post describing how 'helpless' she feels right now. The reason behind the same is the fact that she tested positive a few days back and has been in isolation. This is why she is unable to be with her grieving mother. Alongside her latest post, Hina shared a few black and white pictures of herself wearing her mask and looking out of the window.

She wrote in the caption, "A Helpless Daughter. Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most..Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around..But thrs a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do.. And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl..Send in your prayers plz..Let thr be light..Dua."

Her post caught the attention of many of her fans and also her co-workers from the industry. Gauahar Khan wrote, "God bless," while her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and actor Arjun Bijlani dropped heart emoticons. Priyank Sharma commented, "You are the strongest love you." Her Naagin co-star wrote, "Loads of prayers. Stay strong." Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai commented, "Stay strong and speedy recovery to your family."

Confirming her COVID positive report, Hina wrote, "In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me & my family, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care."

On the professional front, Hina was last seen in music video titled Bedard. Apart from this, she was also a part of Bigg Boss 14 where she played the role of a senior along with Gauahar and Sidharth Shukla.