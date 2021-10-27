Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SIDNAAZFOREVER Himanshi Khurana feels Shehnaaz Gill needs Sidharth Shukla's mother's support and guidance

Post the demise of Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill was inconsolable and took a break from social media. Now, Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana, who was also seen in the 13th season of Salman Khan's hosted reality show, recalled the memorable time spent with late actor. The actress-singer said that Sidharth's sudden demise came as shock to Asim Riaz and her. Himanshi added, Asim told her that Sidharth's mother, Rita stood strong like a pillar and was with Shehnaaz throughout.

Speaking about the same, Himanshi Khurana told Etimes, "Asim and I discuss how Shehnaaz needs Rita aunty and she should be under her guidance. Shehnaaz is currently not in that frame of mind. Aisi haalat mein nahi hai ke sab kuch soojh boojh se kar sake…. It is a very tough situation for everyone and Shehnaaz has never seen a phase like this. I feel no one should go through this pain. Right now, she needs someone mature and strong who can help her to move ahead in life. Because she is in this tough profession."

"As a woman and a human being, I feel for her and I think she is focusing on her work right now. I think Sidharth Shukla had achieved so much in life and made his mother, sisters very proud of him. He has left us all and the world. As we say his journey in this world has completed. Now he is a part of some other world," she added. Hina Khan lauds Sidharth Shukla's last song Habit, says 'Keep smiling from up there Sid'

Supporting Shehnaaz, Himanshi further said, "Sidharth was that one person who mattered to her so much and was deeply connected to her, now Shehnaaz has to live life. I know people will judge, expect a lot from her. They will expect from Shehnaaz to remember Sidharth always at all the platforms wherever she goes."

Meanwhile, Sidharth died due to a heart attack on September 2, triggering an avalanche of emotions and concerns for his loved ones and family. His and Shehnaaz's pair was loved by the audience in Bigg Boss 13 and they were lovingly called 'SidNaaz'. If reports are to be believed, then Sidharth and Shehnaaz were planning to tie the knot in December this year. They were already engaged and had started preparing for their wedding.

