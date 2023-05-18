Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar diagnosed with diabetes in third trimester: 'I kept thinking if I ate..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dipika Kakar' Instagram uplaod

Dipika Kakar is expecting her first child and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim and the entire Ibrahim family have been showering her with love and lots of care. Both have been on cloud nine with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim since they announced their pregnancy. Although Dipika has been away from the screens for a while now, the actress has hooked the audiences to her social media handles and vlogs. She shares every update regarding her personal and professional life with their fans. The mom-to-be has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes. However, the actress is doing fine as she has been given proper medicine for the same.

In her latest vlog, Dipika shared all the latest health updates. Opening up about her diabetes diagnosis, she said, "I have been given proper medicines. I have been told to make a few lifestyle changes. I also bought a machine to test sugar level after every meal. I did a gestational challenge test. Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that develops in 24-28 weeks of pregnancy. Even if someone doesn’t have diabetes prior to pregnancy, they can also develop. There is a potential risk of developing during this time of pregnancy. In the recent reports, my blood sugar level was quite high".

She further added, "I kept thinking if I ate more mango, rice or sweets. But it also made me think that I would eat everything after consulting my doctor. It is very normal. Gestational diabetes doesn’t happen according to what you ate in the last months. As the baby and placenta grow, it releases many hormones. These hormones cause insulin resistance and that is the reason you develop gestational diabetes. Many pregnant women develop this and I also developed".

Dipika concluded that her first reaction after her doctor told her she is having diabetes was that if she had a lot of mangoes, sweets or rice. She shared that this is not the reason for a woman to develop diabetes. She shared that many ladies go through it. So, now she is not allowed to eat anything sweet or bread, and she also has to walk a lot and exercise.

