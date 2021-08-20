Friday, August 20, 2021
     
  5. Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 20 Updates: Pratik Sehajpal destroys property, Zeeshan-Divya become new Boss Man and Lady
Bigg Boss OTT Updates: Pratik Sehajpal-Zeeshan Khan get into a physical fight, while connection Divya-Zeeshan seem to not agree on who to target, argues over difference in opinion. Meanwhile, Zeeshan and Divya became the new Boss Man and Lady of the house. Here's what happened in tonight's episode of the reality show.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 20, 2021 20:18 IST
Just when the audience thought that the contestants had shook hands and moved on from all the ugly fights and hard feelings, the very next day the house saw fights like never before. Any given task is incomplete without fights, the housemates have made it very clear! Bigg Boss announced the next task that would decide the next Boss Man and Lady of the house. The task started with contestants side lining Raqesh and Shamita as per the guidelines and guess what… the duo ended up becoming the sanchalaks. The task started with contestants collecting dominos from a madeup factory, and each domino had a letter on it, each connection had to make the name of the contestant that they want to eliminate. The connection who survives till the third round with maximum number of letters will be announced Boss Man and Lady. 

While the task sounds interesting, the housemates ended up making it more challenging and added some extra drama to it. As always, Zeeshan who has performed all the tasks with dedication alongside his partner Divya Agarwal, ended up taking the tasks to a whole new level. Zeeshan got so competitive that het got into yet another fight with Pratik.  

In case you missed tonight's episode of the show, read the highlights here:

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 20 LIVE:

  • Aug 20, 2021 8:13 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Janta’s report card is out!!! And, it’s average. The punishment for the housemates by Bigg Boss remains same for tomorrow as well…Limited gas supply for the contestants. 

  • Aug 20, 2021 8:01 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    At the end of the day, all that mattered was who became the Boss Man and Lady. The sanchalaks decided to give the winning tag to none other than Zeeshan and Divya!! It is time that the audience get to see how the new Boss man and lady run the house. 

  • Aug 20, 2021 7:56 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    From ugly fights between the housemates to conflicts with connections & difference of opinion is part and parcel of the Bigg Boss OTT house. But Neha Bhasin gets into a major argument with connection Milind Gaba! Will the two stay connected or will part their ways? 

  • Aug 20, 2021 7:51 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Shamita lashes out at Raqesh

  • Aug 20, 2021 7:48 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Nishant and Moose get eliminated.

  • Aug 20, 2021 7:47 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Players think the sanchalaks are unfair.

  • Aug 20, 2021 7:41 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Aug 20, 2021 7:33 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Major fight in the house!

    Zeeshan and Pratik are seen boiling with anger and their connections at the same time seem least interested... 

    India Tv - Pratik and Zeeshan fight on the top of their voice

    Pratik and Zeeshan fight on the top of their voices.

  • Aug 20, 2021 7:30 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The Domino task creates a ripple effect of Fights and Disagreements!! The contestants have crossed all boundaries!!  

  • Aug 20, 2021 7:29 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    While Zeeshan fought with the opposing team, his partner Divya Agarwal addressed the fact that she doesn’t like Neha and that as a connection he needs to trust her! But Zeeshan being himself, didn’t seem to be convinced by Divya and her reasons. 

  • Aug 20, 2021 7:27 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Things between Neha and Akshara get worse

    Neha thinks Akshara always plays the victim card. Moose comes to the latter's support.

  • Aug 20, 2021 7:25 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A major fight breaks out between Zeeshan and Pratik, they get into an ugly fight.

  • Aug 20, 2021 7:24 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Pratik goes in the destruction mode

  • Aug 20, 2021 7:23 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Can we expect the housemates to ever perform a task without fights?

     

