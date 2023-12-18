Bigg Boss 17: Who is Ayesha Khan? All about Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend who entered the reality show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayesha Khan recently made a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 is grabbing eyeballs with its changing dynamics inside the house. There's no denying that the makers love to meddle with contestants' past and present relationships. After getting onboard Isha Malviya's current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel, the makers have now brought in Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan, who already took both the internet and the house by surprise.

Upon her entry into Salman Khan's reality show, Ayesh Khan leveled multiple allegations against the comedian and accused him of double-dating. But this is not it, the story got interesting after Faruqui admitted to 'breaking' her heart. In a promo video, which is doing rounds on the internet, Ayesha can be heard saying, "Bande ke ache artist hone mein, aur ek bande ke ache insaan hone mein bahut bda farak hota hai. I just want people to know ki vo jaisa dikhate hai, vaisa kahi se bhi nahi hai. I don't know show pe aap keh rahe hai, aap committed hai, to show pe jane se pehle aap mujhe ye keh rahe the ki you know, ‘I love you. Aur aap jaisi ladki se to shaadi karna chahiye.' To ye sab kuch jhuth tha? Yahi tareeka hai unka har ladki ko approach karne ka."

Amidst the buzz around Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui's history, let's know who the actor is.

Who is Ayesha Khan?

According to the internet, Ayesha was a junior artist in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Kasauti Zindagii Kay. She also played the antagonist in the Baalveer Series. Besides TV serials, Bigg Boss 17's wild card contestant also appeared in a Telugu film, Mukhachitram. She went on to feature in Afsana Khan's music video and other Punjabi music videos including Guitar, Gil Ne, Udeekan, and Reborn Heer among others.

Ayesha Khan currently enjoys a fan following of 2.2 million on Instagram.

