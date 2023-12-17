Bigg Boss 17: War of words between Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan, latter demands apology

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan

The 17th season of Colors' reality show Bigg Boss is also in the news. Currently, there is going to be a new wild card entry in Bigg Boss 17. Indian model and actor Ayesha Khan is going to enter the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant. Recently, the makers of the show released a promo and announced Ayesha's entry into the Bigg Boss 17 house. In this promo, Ayesha made some shocking claims and said that she has a "history" with Munawar Faruqui.

Ayesha then asked Munawar, “Aap two-timing nahi kar rahe the? Didn’t you say I love you to me?” Munawar replied that he had said this to Ayesha. “Yeah, yeah of course I did,” he said. Ayesha added, “Sirf meri aur uski baat hoti na toh main yeh conversation sunn leti. There were other women involved.” However, the conversation didn’t seem continuous and had multiple jump cuts.

Ayesha added, “I want an apology. Aap maafi maang lijiye, mai aapko chedungi bhi nahi. But agar aap uske saath game khelna chahenge aur fir jaise aap jhuth bolne mein to bahut expert hai hi, aur jhuth bolenge, to fir hamare paas to sach pura ka pura pda hai.

Ayesha Khan had made several serial allegations against Munawar and claimed that he was 'double dating' with her. Ayesha had claimed that before Bigg Boss 17, Munawar had contacted her on social media to cast her in a music video. The actress further claimed that the music video was never made, but when the BB contestant met her the second time, he said 'I love you' to Ayesha.

