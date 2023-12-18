Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui suffers BREAKDOWN as his ex-girlfriend Ayesha accuses him of two-timing | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Munawar Faruqui suffers an emotional breakdown in Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 latest updates: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss is among India's most popular reality shows. And why not? The show brings controversial faces onto the platform and pits them against each other. This year, comedian Munawar Faruqui is one of the most-talked-about contestants in the house. Things were merry for him until his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan entered the show as a wild card contestant.

In the new promo, Munawar Faruqui can be seen breaking down after Ayesha accuses him of two-timing. Upon her entry into the show, Ayesha refuses to shake hands with Faruqui and questions him instead. She says, "Aap mujhse yeh bolkar aaye the ki aapka breakup ho chuka hai?"

"Show mein aane ke baad agar main dekh rahi hu ki aapka break up nahi hua hai aur aap itne loudly apne girlfriend ke baare mein baat kar rahe hain. You are saying ki jis duration mein aap mujhse baat kar rahe the, there was no contact between you and her?" she added.

Munawar Faruqui gets emotional in Bigg Boss 17

Replying to her, the comedian says, “Nahi maine aapse sorry bola ki maine aapse jhooth bola. "Later, Faruqui tears and says to Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra, "Main fake nahi hoon. But nahi ho raha hai yaar."

Watch the video here:

Ayesha Khan accuses Munawar Faruqui of two-timing

In a promo video, Ayesh Khan can be heard saying, "Bande ke ache artist hone mein, aur ek bande ke ache insaan hone mein bahut bda farak hota hai. I just want people to know ki vo jaisa dikhate hai, vaisa kahi se bhi nahi hai. I don't know show pe aap keh rahe hai, aap committed hai, to show pe jane se pehle aap mujhe ye keh rahe the ki you know, ‘I love you. Aur aap jaisi ladki se to shaadi karna chahiye.' To ye sab kuch jhuth tha? Yahi tareeka hai unka har ladki ko approach karne ka."

Watch here:

Also Read: Watch: Aishwarya Bachchan lovingly kisses her daughter Aaradhya after annual function

Latest Entertainment News