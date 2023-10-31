'Log uske kaan bhar rahe the': Ankita Lokhande reveals REAL REASON of her breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ankita Lokhande reveals REAL REASON of her breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput

For the first time ever, TV actress Ankita Lokhande has broken her silence over her breakup with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress, who is currently seen as one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 17 revealed that Sushant never gave her a straightforward reason for why they ended their six-year relationship.

While talking to co-contestant and comedian Munawar Faruqui, Ankita said that people were manipulating Sushant as he started getting success in the film industry. “Wo ek dum raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe the (He suddenly disappeared. He was getting success so people were manipulating him),” Ankita told Munawar.

Ankit Lokhande-Sushant Singh Rajput Relationship

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were in a long-term relationship for several years. They met while working together on Ekta Kapoor's popular television soap 'Pavitra Rishta', where they played the lead roles of Manav and Archana. Their on-screen chemistry turned into a real-life romance, and they became one of the most beloved celebrity couples in the Indian entertainment industry.

Their relationship was characterized by its ups and downs, as is common in many long-term partnerships. They had their share of happy moments as well as challenges. However, in 2016, the couple announced their separation, ending their six-year relationship. The reasons for their breakup were not explicitly disclosed at the time.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17

Ankita and her husband Vicky have been frequently caught in arguments and fights. Fans of the show have shared multiple videos from the live feed of Bigg Boss 17, which reveal Vicky using hurtful and disrespectful language to insult Ankita while they are inside the house. TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has also criticised Vicky Jain for his behaviour with Ankita and shared her views on the altercations that are often seen on Bigg Boss 17.

She wrote, "Husband/Wife ka mann mutau chalta rehta hai (fights keep happening between a husband and wife). But humiliating, insulting your wife every da** day is not at all entertaining nor it can't be a part of game. #BB17."

Latest Entertainment News