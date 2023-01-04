Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan to exit mid-season? Sajid Khan suggests slapping Archana Gautam | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 16 contestant MC Stan to exit mid-season

Bigg Boss 16 contestants MC Stan and Archana Gautam have yet again grabbed the attention of the viewers for their ugly fight in the controversial reality show. In the latest episode, the two were seen locking horns over cleanliness. It started when Archana poked Stan for not doing his duties and screamed that the rapper's fans should see this. Reacting to the same, MC Stan also commented to her and the fight got nastier. The duo went on each other's families and Archana even threatened him that host Salman Khan will scold him on the weekend ka vaar.

Now, the fight between MC Stan and Archana has only escalated as the rapper almost slapped the former. In the latest episode, the rapper can be seen demanding a voluntary exit mid-season. He looks frustrated in the promo video and even damaged the Bigg Boss property. Interestingly, as soon as he asks for an exit, filmmaker Sajid Khan suggests he slap Archana. This will automatically force the makers to kick MC Stan out.

Watch the video here-

After the ugly fight, Bigg Boss called everyone outside and schooled Archana and MC Stan. The voice of Bigg Boss said: "If you want to show such a weak personality and negative side then I will also make sure your fans see all of this."

On the other hand, Sajid Khan's comment to slap Archana did not go down well with netizens. One user wrote, "Sajid is the most manipulative in the house... mandli loves him but he only exploits them for his own needs... he doesn't want MC Stan to win." Another user tweeted, "Sajid is afraid of MS Stan's fans... he knows he stands nowhere in front of him." A third user said, "evict Sajid Khan now... he is the most negative."

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik is currently the captain of Bigg Boss 16 house. In the nomination task, contestants including Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De and Sumbul Touqeer Khan lost the game of chance and got nominated.

