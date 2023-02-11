Bigg Boss 16 February 11 LIVE: Its 'Khatron Ke Khiladi inside BB house'; Rohit Shetty picks one finalist

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 February 11 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 February 11 LIVE: In today's episode, get ready for a wild ride, as the action maestro Rohit Shetty enters the house and sets the stage for an unforgettable finale. He selects one lucky contestant and offers them the chance to continue their journey of stardom with his hit reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'. He arranges a series of challenging stunts that terrifies the contestants. From black box to electric shocks, MC Stan, Priyanka, Archana, Shiv and Shalin indulge in dangerous stunts. Let's find out who makes it to 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

Latest Entertainment News