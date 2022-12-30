Bigg Boss 16, Dec 30 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan schools Archana; housemates indulge in a task

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16, Dec 30 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE

Bigg Boss 16, Dec 20 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE: In today's episode, host Salman Khan lectures Archana about her disputes and fights in the home. Salman informs her that she has crossed a line and tarnished her public image. He asserts clearly that if he has the power to bring her back, he also has the power to send her home. Following that, the host chastises Shalin Bhanot for his fight with Archana Gautam. On the other hand, the contestants participate in a task where they disclose who has committed the most sins in the house so far. Apart from that, the host addresses Nimrit and Abdu's changing equations, telling the actress that she was only in the spotlight because of Abdu, and that now that they aren't speaking, she has no individuality. Keep yourself hooked to this space for live updates.

