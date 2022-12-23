Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta eliminated from Salman Khan's show? Fans trend 'Janta Demands Ankit'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITGUPTA Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta eliminated from the show?

Bigg Boss 16: After no eliminations in recent weeks, it appears like a contestant will have to leave the show this week. After being voted out by the other housemates, Ankit Gupta, Sreejita De, and Vikas Manaktala were recently put in danger during the nomination task. Then, Ankit's close friend Priyanka Gupta sacrificed Rs. 25 lakh from prize money to save him. However, that did not last long, as the "inactive" member of the house has been reportedly eliminated from the show.

According to internet buzz, housemates were given the option of nominating contestants for elimination based on their contribution to the show. As a result of this activity, Ankit Gupta was voted out and shown the exit doors.

The current development has left Ankit's fans extremely upset, and many have expressed their disappointment about the update. They have also started the trend "Janta Demands Ankit."

They jammed the microblogging site in reaction to the update. One user wrote, "Of course sad. How's he the worst among the contributers! Everyone inside and outside is talking about him and his winning qualities then how he is not active. Oh he's not creating unnecessary drama." Another user tweeted, "Bro please tell me it's fake, after the housemates planning for it no action was taken and now this, even Sajid Khan knew it, what narrative is it." A third user wrote, "This is so not done! How can housemates decide whose contribution is more or less. As an audience/ viewers and supporters we are loving #AnkitGupta."

Fans claimed that there are other contestants making less of an impact than Ankit and that they would stop watching the show if Ankit got eliminated. Well, only the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will reveal if Ankit is evicted or not.

Latest Entertainment News