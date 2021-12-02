Thursday, December 02, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 15 live updates: Shamita Shetty, Devoleena Bhattacharjee get into physical brawl
Live now

Bigg Boss 15 live updates: Shamita Shetty, Devoleena Bhattacharjee get into physical brawl

Bigg Boss 15: In the upcoming episode Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal go physical but more shocking is the fight between Devoleena and Shamita. Due to this face-off between the two, Shamita fainted and Karan was seen taking her to the medical room.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 02, 2021 22:51 IST
Bigg Boss 15 live updates: Shamita Shetty, Devoleena Bhattacharjee get into physical brawl
Image Source : COLORS TV

Bigg Boss 15 live updates: Shamita Shetty, Devoleena Bhattacharjee get into physical brawl 

The earlier episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' already saw a full on fight between Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the 'BB Game' in which non-VIPs have the chance to win prize money of Rs 50 lakh. While Devoleena is the 'Sanchalak' for VIPs, Shamita helms this role for the non-VIPs. Well already this task resulted in a tussle between Devoleena and Shamita, their fight turns more ugly as non-VIPs refuse to do any given task by the VIP contestants. In the upcoming episode Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal go physical but more shocking is the fight between Devoleena and Shamita. Due to this face-off between the two, Shamita fainted and Karan was seen taking her to the medical room.

 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 live December 02

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 02, 2021 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Umar tells Tejasswi that she has problems with Rashami

    Umar tells Tejasswi that she has problems with Rashami. She says that she should tell it upfront. He continues to say that Teja is jealous of Rashami. Tejasswi says that he should not start another track. She also tells him that she is showing favouritism towards Rashami.

  • Dec 02, 2021 10:45 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Tejasswi tells Karan that he has changed

    Tejasswi can be seen crying. She tells Karan that his whole body language has changed and that he only wants to talk to her during the night. The whole day he is spending time with Nishant, Shamita and Umar.  Even when she feels like spending time with him, he doesn't make him a part. 

  • Dec 02, 2021 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Shamita Shetty offers Pratik to sleep on her bed

    Shamita Shetty offers Pratik to sleep on her bed. He says that she does not want Abhijit to get into her bed and that's why she wants her to sleep with her. Rakhi says that whenever she wakes up she has seen Abhijit looking at her. Abhijit asks her to take her words back. 

  • Dec 02, 2021 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rakhi Sawant-Riteish and Rashami-Abhijit dance to the tunes of Chura Ke Dil mera

  • Dec 02, 2021 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Bigg Boss announces non-VIP's to get VIP status only through tasks

    After non-VIP's take over the VIP zone, Bigg Boss announces non-VIP's to get VIP status only through tasks. He said that the luxury room which was open for 24x7 will now be closed. This irked non-VIP contestants Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz and Shamita Shetty.

     

  • Dec 02, 2021 10:28 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Pratik Sehajpal vs non-VIP's

    It seems like the non-VIP's contestants are not happy with Pratik's behaviour towards VIP contestants. Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz are seen questioning him and why is he doing the tasks. Pratik says that he will do things if someone asks him to do things politely. They question that why he refused to work for them while they were in the VIP zone. 

  • Dec 02, 2021 10:23 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Tejasswi Prakash talks to Karan

    Tejasswi Prakash talks to Karan and asks him why does he think that she is playing her game. He tells her that he does not know why is she doing that. She says that she wants them to remove her from kitchen duty so that she does not live with the guilt. 

  • Dec 02, 2021 10:15 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee throws non-VIP's bedsheets

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee throws away all the bedsheets of non-VIP contestants after Umar Riaz removes their bedsheets from the beds leaving Rakhi, Devoleena, Riteish and Rashami agitated

  • Dec 02, 2021 10:11 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Shamita Shetty, Rajiv enter VIP zone

    Shamita Shetty, Rajiv, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz and others enter VIP zone. All of them start eating the luxury items which were specifically given to the VIP contestants. 

  • Dec 02, 2021 10:08 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Umar Riaz refuses duty inside the house

    Umar Riaz makes an announcement that he will not do any work, be it kitchen duty or any task given by the VIPs as Karan Kundrra also supports him. Umar, Nishant and Karan go inside the VIP room.

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News