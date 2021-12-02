Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15 live updates: Shamita Shetty, Devoleena Bhattacharjee get into physical brawl

The earlier episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' already saw a full on fight between Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the 'BB Game' in which non-VIPs have the chance to win prize money of Rs 50 lakh. While Devoleena is the 'Sanchalak' for VIPs, Shamita helms this role for the non-VIPs. Well already this task resulted in a tussle between Devoleena and Shamita, their fight turns more ugly as non-VIPs refuse to do any given task by the VIP contestants. In the upcoming episode Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal go physical but more shocking is the fight between Devoleena and Shamita. Due to this face-off between the two, Shamita fainted and Karan was seen taking her to the medical room.