Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant makes Abhinav Shukla drape her saree. Watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Rakhi Sawant makes Abhinav Shukla drape her saree

Rakhi Sawant who entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger is leaving no stone unturned to entertain her viewers and fans. She has been making headlines for her cute antics. The drama queen surely knows how to add a pinch of entertainment to Salman Khan's hosted show. Recently, the makers have dropped a promo of tonight's episode, where Rakhi will be seen seeking help from her co-contestant Abhinav Shukla to drape a saree.

Rakhi has been eyeing on Rubina Dilaik's husband for quite a sometime now. In a recent episode, she also seeked Bigg Boss's permission to say ‘I love you’ to Abhinav.

Now, in a new promo video, Rakhi is seen announcing, “Aaj mujhe saree pehnaenge Abhinav ji,” and he instantly agrees for it "Theek hai mai pehna dunga."

Next, we see them standing in the bathroom area. “Kahe fun kar rahe ho?" Abhinav asks Rakhi. She relates the 'FUN' to snake's 'Phunn' and says, “Fun to ye hota hai (this is fun). dass le kya?”

Rakhi then further tells Abhinav to tuck in the saree properly. “Acche se tuck in karna,” Rakhi tells Abhinav who proves to be an expert in drapping the saree. Rakhi then tells him, “Ohho babu, tumhe to maloom hai.”

The clip then ends with Abhinav putting the left over saree as a cone over Rakhi's head and she wonders, “Ye kaun si saree pehna di? samosa bana diya!”

Dropping the video, Colors TV wrote "@rakhisawant2511 ne ki @ashukla09 se saari pehnane ki maang! Do you also love Rakhi's masti with Abhinav? Watch #BiggBoss tonight at 10:30 PM."

On a related note, Rakhi had expressed her interest in Abhinav. While remembering her husband Ritesh, she had said that she feels bad when she watches Rubina with her husband. She talked about her married life and how she has not seen her UK-based businessman husband since 1.5 years.

In a funny way, Rakhi was seen speaking to Bigg Boss and saying, "Main chahti hoon mera husband sab ke saamne aaye. Sab ke husbandon ko dekhti hoon toh mujhe kuch hone lagta hai. Kyun na main Rubina ke husband ko chura loon? Uski body toh ekdum hot hai. Bigg Boss, ek baat batao - aapko koi pasand aata hai toh usko like karna koi gunah toh nahin hai na?" she even asked Bigg Boss if she should say ‘I Love You’ to Abhinav.